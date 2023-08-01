Capitol riots: Donald Trump expects to be indicted ‘any day now’

Former US president Donald Trump said that he expects to be indicted “any day now” by the Justice Department over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On his social media site, Truth Social, Trump on Monday (July 31) claimed that special counsel Jack Smith would file charges against him to “cover up” a litany of unfounded allegations against President Joe Biden.

“I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my ‘PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp (sic),’” Trump said.

“This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

Smith goes after Trump

Smith has been probing Trump’s attempts to subvert the results after losing the 2020 presidential bid and his role in inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection, after he claimed the election being rigged.

Trump’s supporters had stormed violently and ransacked the Capitol in a bid to halt the certification of the election results.

For weeks, anticipation had been building over possible Trump’s indictment after he revealed that he had received a letter from the Justice Department notifying him he was a target of their investigation.

According to the New York Times, the Department of Justice told Trump that he could be indicted under a Civil War-era statute that prohibits US citizens from intimidating others from exercising their rights.

Trump's third indictment

This would mark the second indictment initiated by Smith against Trump, and the former president’s third overall ever since he announced his 2024 bid.

In June, the Justice Department indicted Trump on 37 counts related to mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Smith’s office added additional three 3 new felony charges to the case last week accusing Trump of taking steps to hide his efforts to conceal documents from prosecutors, including by allegedly instructing his employees to delete security footage from Mar-A-Lago security cameras.

Furthermore, a probe in Georgia involving whether Trump attempted to change that state’s presidential election results after the 2020 race is also expected to result in charges.