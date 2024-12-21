Cheshire

A man who was getting his hair cut at a barber's shop in UK jumped off the chair to help a police officer who was confronting a suspect and was being grounded in a headlock. The incident happened in Warrington, Cheshire, where Kyle Whiting was sitting in the chair at Heron Barbers when he happened to see the tussle through the window.

He spent no time leaving the chair to help the officer, with the barber's cape still on him. The 32-year-old, with the cape draped around his shoulders, dragged the suspect away to let the officer handcuff the man. Social media video of the incident led people to call Kyle "barbershop Batman", "haircut hero", and "caped crusader".

Whiting was at the shop for a trim after dropping his girlfriend to the A&E unit at the Warrington Hospital. While he was in the chair, he noticed the barder getting distracted by a commotion on the road. He went up to the window and started recording.

"I then saw the guy outside swing for the police officer and throw him down onto the ground," Whiting said.

"I thought, 'I'm not sitting back and watching this'."

Whiting said that his sister was also a police officer and for him, it was all about "putting yourselves in other people's shoes".

"If that was my sister, I would hope somebody wouldn't hesitate to help her if she was on her own," he said.

"So before you know it, I've run out of the door."

Other people also entered the scene to help the officer and Whiting. Later, he returned to finish getting his hair cut. Whiting came across the police officer where he was sitting next to his girlfriend in the A&E unit to get an X-ray on the broken finger.

Police, talking about the suspect said, "A 50-year-old man was subsequently arrested in relation to the matter and has since been passed to the care of health professionals."

Whiting's sister shared the video of the incident on social media which now has more than 400,000 views and 50,000 likes across Instagram and Facebook.