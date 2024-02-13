Cancun crackdown: Police bust drug syndicate that hacked up five people with a machete

In the vibrant Mexican resort town of Cancun, police have cracked down on a notorious drug syndicate, nabbing six members allegedly embroiled in a string of gruesome crimes. These include the savage slaying and dismemberment of five victims using a machete, and the callous burial of three others in a shallow grave.

How the group carried out their crimes

According to an Independent UK report quoting prosecutors, this nefarious group, accused of extortion among other offences, operated under the cloak of a web of motorcycle taxis and underage lookouts.

Furthermore, authorities announced the arrest of 23 individuals linked to a fake tour agency suspected to be a front for drug trafficking activities in Cancun.

The alleged culprits purportedly ran a call centre, peddling sports gear and holiday packages to unsuspecting tourists — which were never delivered. Yet, on the second floor, was a hub for drug transactions that were made over the phone, and delivered by motorbike couriers.

In another crackdown, Cancun authorities arrested an individual who is accused of sourcing and selling drugs via social media platforms. He even offered home delivery.

These revelations follow a tragic episode where a US national and a Belizean man fell victim to gunfire at a Tulum beach club located south of Cancun. Quintana Roo's prosecutors clarified that the American woman had no connection to a man, believed to be a drug dealer, who was also killed in the shooting.

The surge of drug-related incidents in Mexico's Quintana Roo state, notably along its the Caribbean coast, has sparked alarm. Recently, foreign tourists have been killed in a series of fatal shootings because of drug-related violence in the region.