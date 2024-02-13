Robert F Kennedy Jr apologises to family over Super Bowl ad similar to JFK's

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday (February 12) apologised to his family after an advertisement connected to him bore similarity with one made for his uncle and former US president John F Kennedy. Robert Kennedy's advertisement was shown during Super Bowl.

RFK Jr claimed that the ad was made without any consultation with his campaign and the advertisement was made by the American Values Super PAC.

In US, political action committees or PACs are allowed to raise and donate huge sums of money to political campaigns of their choice but they cannot co-ordinate with the campaigns.

The advertisement aired during the Super Bowl, had a resemblance with one used by JFK when he was contesting for the White House.

The original ad was black and white and had a catchy chorus with words like,"Do you want a man for president who’s seasoned through and through? But not so doggone seasoned that he won’t try something new? A man whose old enough to know and young enough to do?”

In the latest ad, RFK Jr replaces JFK and urges voters to "Vote Independent." It has been reported that American Values 2024 spent USD 7 million for the 30-second ad.

After the new ad was aired, Bob Shriver, RFK Jr's cousin and JFK's nephew made a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

"My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work … which he opposes," wrote Shriver.

Robert F Kennedy Jr is an anti-vaccine activist. He responded to Shriver's post saying,"“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain.”

“The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you,” he added. Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024 × However, Kennedy's press secretaey Stefanie Spear appeared to say something different

“We are pleasantly surprised and grateful to the American Values PAC for running an ad during the Super Bowl where more than 100 million Americans got to see that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is running as an independent candidate for president of the United States,” Spear told CBS News.