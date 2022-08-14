Canberra airport evacuated after armed man open fires; one detained

Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated on Sunday after a gunman opened fire near the security screening, local media reported.

According to reports, the terminal was evacuated at around 1.30 pm (local time), and all flights were grounded following the incident.

The single shooter was later arrested by the police and there were no reports of casualties or injuries. He was said to be carrying a revolver.

Videos going viral on social media shows the man being detained by the police inside the airport as travellers look on. The images going viral showed bullet holes and cracked glass in windows at Canberra airport.

AIRPORT SHOOTING: One arrest has been made and Canberra Airport has been evacuated after an alleged shooting.



Witnesses say they heard between eight to 10 shots before more than a dozen police cars responded to the scene.



LATEST UPDATES: https://t.co/tYqtyZWeHi#9News pic.twitter.com/XlLrmijQe6 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 14, 2022 ×

More than a dozen police cars and an ambulance at Canberra airport, after reports of gunshots fired inside the terminal this afternoon. One witness told me they heard “8 to 10 shots”. Hundreds of people outside after the airport was evacuated pic.twitter.com/wJQ8rsdRv7 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 14, 2022 ×

In a statement, police said that the person, who is yet to be identified, is believed to have acted alone.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the Airport is contained. One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered," ACT Policing said in the statement.

“CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident,” it added.

Police have asked the public not to visit the airport at this time. They said that they are working to resume flights out of Canberra airport as soon as possible, and are hopeful service will resume this afternoon.

A woman witness told NCA Newswire described the man as middle age and “clean cut”. She said that he fired the pistol “half a dozen times”.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE