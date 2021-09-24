Canary Islands 'miracle home' defies odds to escape lava flows

It's true what they say. Home is where the heart is. But when you build a house with love, the place, that exact place, becomes a matter of deep attachment. Losing a house is traumatic event. It is a joyous moment indeed when a stroke of luck turns the odds in your favour and your home is preserved.

One such house is being called the 'miracle house' on social media. The house is located on La Palma on Canary Islands.

Canary Islands have seen massive volcanic eruptions just a few days ago.

But as it can be seen in the photo, the house in the middle has been spared by the lava flows that appear to have flown around it. Lava is literally thousands of degrees hot and does not spare anything in its path as it moves on ground.

This house appears to have been spared from the fury and has justifiably earned the tag of 'miracle house'.

On Friday, Jets of red hot lava shot into the sky on Spain's La Palma. as a huge cloud of toxic ash drifted from the Cumbre Vieja volcano toward the mainland and jeopardized the island's economically crucial banana crops.

Walls of lava, which turns black when exposed to the air, have advanced slowly westward since Sunday (September 19), engulfing everything in their path, including houses, schools and some banana plantations.

With more than 200 houses destroyed and thousands of evacuated people unable to return home, the Canary Islands' regional government said it would buy two housing developments with a combined 73 properties for those made homeless. Spanish banks jointly announced they would offer vacant homes they hold across the Canaries as emergency shelter.

(With inputs from agencies)