NASA's InSight lander detects huge 'marsquakes'

According to NASA, the InSight lander recorded "the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes the mission has ever detected."

NASA said the "marsquakes" was about 4.2 in magnitude and it occurred for nearly 30 minutes.

The US space agency informed that it was the third time such a major quake was detected within a month.

The agency said similar quakes were recorded on August 25. The InSight lander has been studying seismic waves in order to better understand the interior of the Red Planet.

NASA scientists claimed that the August 25 quake had "slow, low-frequency vibrations" when the 4.2 magnitude quake was assessed however the 4.1 magnitude marsquake showed "high-frequency vibrations".

The lander has been on Mars for over 1,000 days as it continues to explore Mars. The mission is under collaboration among several countries including France and Germany.

German Aerospace Center (DLR) has reportedly provided the seismic experiment instrument which has become the key component for the lander.

Switzerland, UK, Poland and Spain have also contributed to InSight's mission. According to NASA, Spain provided crucial temperature and wind sensors.

