Canadian police opens investigation into claims China intimidated MPs

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has opened an investigation into allegations that China intimidated a member of parliament and his family. Beijing purportedly targeted Conservative MP Michael Chong for his anti-China stance.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said he was made aware of the allegations only recently, despite the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) drafting a memo on the issue in 2021.

"When we were made aware of it, we approached Mr. Chong and began the investigation," said Duheme, adding, "Any matters that can be charged, any person that can be charged with the Criminal Code, we will do so."

Duheme said Chong's case is one of more than 100 investigations that the Canadian police has launched on alleged foreign interference in the country. What did Chong do? Notably, Chong has been a staunch supporter of Uyghur rights. In 2021, he also lent his support to a successful motion that said that the ongoing human rights abuse by China on its Uyghur minority accounts for genocide.

As per the Canadian intelligence report from 2021 quoted by the country's Globe and Mail newspaper, China's intelligence agency requested details about Chong and his family. The intimidation effort was made in order to stomp down China's authority by making "an example" and also to "deter others from taking anti-PRC position," the paper reported.

Apart from Chong, former Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole has also claimed he had been the target of a misinformation and "voter suppression" campaign by the Chinese government. He made the statement during a session in the House of Commons.

However, Beijing retaliated saying, "China strongly urges the Canadian side to immediately stop this self-directed political farce."

Also read | China denies targeting Canadian lawmaker amid diplomat expulsion row China's interference in Canada Apart from allegedly interfering in Canada's electoral system and intimidating politicians, China has been accused of opening illegal police stations across the North American country.

These police stations are affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) and have been set up to antagonise China’s adversaries.

When confronted by the authorities, China shrugged off the responsibility, saying these facilities are “vocational skill training centres”. The Chinese government claims that these police stations are essential for citizens living abroad.

Moreover, in December last year, news reports claimed that Chinese officials had access to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's communication system. After the controversy snowballed, Trudeau vowed to review the contract, awarded to a firm with links to China to supply and maintain police radios.

(With inputs from agencies)