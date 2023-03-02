'We want to know': Canada's opposition parties calls for inquiry into Chinese interference in elections

Canada's opposition parties have stepped up on the gas and started pressuring the Justin Trudeau government to open a public inquiry into alleged election interference by China. The Conservative party and its leaders have opened the front after Canadian media reported about ongoing Chinese interference in the elections.

"We want to know exactly what the Chinese authoritarian government did, and whether there were political parties aware of those actions or not,” said Pierre Poilievre, Conservative party leader.

The opposition iterated for the constitution of an independent and public inquiry into the matter, headed by someone who is selected unanimously by all parties in the parliament.

A motion demanding a 'full public inquiry' was also put forth on Wednesday when a parliamentary committee was piecing evidence about Chinese meddling by hearing testimony from spy agencies.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy has refuted all the claims about election interference.

“We are not interested in meddling with Canada’s internal affairs, nor have we ever tried to do so,” it said in an email.

China opens illegal police stations

Apart from allegedly interfering in Canada's electoral system, China has been accused of opening illegal police stations across the North American country.

These police stations are affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada and have been set up to antagonise China’s adversaries.

When confronted by the authorities, China has shrugged off the responsibility saying these facilities are “vocational skill training centres”. The Chinese government claims that these police stations are essential for citizens living abroad but the report points out how many of the services.

Moreover, in December last year, news reports claimed that the Chinese had access to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's communication system. After the controversy snowballed, Trudeau vowed to review the contract, awarded to a firm with links to China to supply and maintain police radios.

Trudeau noted that Canadian security agencies have been regularly warning about "foreign interference in our institutions and our structures".

Tensions between the two countries reached a tipping point when Trudeau was given a dressing down by Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of cameras at the G20 summit in Indonesia last year.

Jinping scolded Trudeau for leaking details of a meeting where the Canadian prime minister brought up the issue of China interfering in Canada's affairs.

