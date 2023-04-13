Canadian PM's official residence shut down due to rodent infestation: Report

24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister was shut down last year due to a raging rodent infestation on the property, documents obtained by the National Post have shown. Such was the condition due to dead mice trapped behind the walls and in the basement that the air in the mansion was deemed no longer safe to breathe.

The 35-room, four-floor property was completed in 1896 and has served as the official residence of Canadian PMs since 1951. Louis St. Laurent was the first occupant of the mansion which was classified as a federal heritage building in 1986.

However, the documents released show that the dilapidated condition of the building was made possible due to decades of negligence.

“There is an important rodent infestation, which can’t be fully addressed until the building envelope issues are resolved. In the meantime, we use bait to control the situation, but that leaves us with excrement and carcasses between the walls and in the attic and basement spaces," read the report.

Cracked windows, failed plumbing, unsafe electrical systems and walls plagued with mould have become some of the key features of the decrepit building.

“There is a serious risk associated with the electrical systems, which is why we consider the building a fire hazard,” says the note.

Even without any inhabitants in the residence, the costly utility bills are burning a hole in the exchequer's wallet. Reports state that the building's January electricity bill stood at nearly $3,730 while gas and water bills came at around $2,352 and $423 respectively.

Stephen Harper was the last PM to have lived at 24 Sussex Drive. Current PM Justin Trudeau and his family have been living in Rideau Cottage - a two-level, 22-room home located on the grounds of Rideau Hall since 2015.

When quizzed why he had preferred to not live in the official residence, Trudeau said it was for the safety of the family.

“I made the decision a number of years ago not to move into that house, and to ensure that my family lived in a smaller but better place in Rideau Cottage. We continue to work with public servants as they chart a path forward for the official residences," the publication quoted him as saying.

Despite the historical significance of the residence, there has been no formal decision made for renovation or complete makeover of the mansion.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has estimated that renovating and upgrading the building may cost approximately $30 million.

