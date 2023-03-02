Top Google executives summoned in Canada over blocking news content

A parliamentary panel in Canada has summoned four top Google executives amid criticism over the search engine giant's test run to block some news content in the country in view of the Online News Act. Also known as Bill C-18, the Act - if cleared by Parliament - would require internet giants to compensate Canadian media firms if they republish the content on their platforms.

Google and its parent company, Alphabet, have also been told to submit copies of documents and messages, linked to its decision related to the Act, to the panel by Thursday (March 2), according to a report published by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The Heritage committee on Tuesday (February 28) unanimously passed Liberal MP Chris Bittle's motion.

Last week, Google- which has called the legislation "link tax" - said that it was testing blocking some Canadian users' access to news as a potential response to the Online News Act. Less than 4 per cent of the nation's population would bear the impact, it further said, as the move drew anger.

Responding to the test run, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also lashed out at Google. "It really surprises me that Google has decided that they'd rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than actually pay journalists for the work they do. I think that's a terrible mistake and I know Canadians expect journalists to be paid for the work they do," Trudeau said.

The legislation passed Canada's House of Commons in December and is currently in the unelected upper chamber of the parliament. Meanwhile, Facebook too expressed apprehension about the Act.



(With inputs from agencies)

