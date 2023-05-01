Canadian PM Justin Trudeau attends Khalsa Day celebrations in Toronto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday participated in Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan in Toronto. He took part in the celebrations after a gap of seven years.

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau later shared pictures of the celebrations, and said "From Vancouver to Edmonton to Toronto, I have fond memories of attending Vaisakhi celebrations. Today, we were back in Toronto for this year’s Khalsa Day parade — celebrating with friends old and new. Happy Vaisakhi!."

From Vancouver to Edmonton to Toronto, I have fond memories of attending Vaisakhi celebrations. Today, we were back in Toronto for this year’s Khalsa Day parade – celebrating with friends old and new. Happy Vaisakhi! pic.twitter.com/wWgEDEuJOo — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 30, 2023 × The Canadian Prime Minister, as per Hindustan Times, was flanked by some of his Cabinet colleagues, including Harjit Sajjan and Omar Alghabra as well as Liberal Party MPs from the Greater Toronto Area or GTA.

Addressing the crowds at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto, the leader reminisced about attending the Toronto Khalsa Day parade previously.

"I remember attending the Toronto Khalsa Day parade a few years ago, and I’ve been across the country many times since. I always have fond memories of visiting Vaisakhi celebrations here in Toronto, in Ontario and across the country," he said.

"Sikh values are also profoundly Canadian values."

Trudeau had in 2017 attended the Toronto Khalsa Day event. With that, he became the first Canadian PM in more than a decade to attend the event; before him Paul Martin in 2005 attended.

However, reportedly, his presence at celebrations had irked the Indian government. This was due to multiple reasons; the presence of Khalistani flags at the event, posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and a mini celebration over the carrying of a motion in the Ontario Assembly that termed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as "genocide."

Even this year's Khalsa Day celebrations featured Khalisan flags; as per HT, they were visible in front of the dais. However, the parade's organisers — the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council or OSGC — largely prevented the occasion from being hijacked by separatist elements. The day marks the establishment of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

