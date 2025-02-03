Hours after President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on Canada, fans booed at the US national anthem during a hockey game in Ottawa against the US on Saturday (Feb 1).

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media where Ottawa-based singer Mandia can be seen performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the National Hockey League game. The US team visited Ottawa to play against Canada at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Loud booing at the end of the Star Spangled Banner as well #Sens pic.twitter.com/r8XLKIqkjC — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 2, 2025

However, the team faced backlash as fans expressed their anger by booing during the performance, which happened hours after Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports, except for energy, which will face a 10 per cent levy.

Mandia continued her performance despite the protest. Following this, she performed “O Canada” and received support from the fans with them waving as she sang.

The US anthem gets booed at the Raptors game. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/HDipiMs9fW — William Lou (@william_lou) February 2, 2025

A similar reaction was seen from Canadian fans on Sunday (Feb 2) during a National Basketball Association game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers as they overpowered the singer’s performance.

Canada retaliates against US tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Saturday (Feb 1), said that his country will hit back at the tariffs imposed by the United States with 25 per cent levies of its own on select American goods.

“We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau further said that the trade war will affect Canada but will also have “real consequences” for the American people. These include job losses, higher costs for food and gasoline, potential shutdowns of auto assembly plants, and impeded access to Canadian nickel, potash, uranium, steel and aluminium.

“Many among us will be affected by this, and we will have some hard times. I ask you to be there for each other,” Trudeau said on Saturday (Feb 1). “Now is the time to choose Canada.”

Canadians have also shown support by urging people to avoid using American-made products on social media. Some people have also cancelled their plans to visit the US.

(With inputs from agencies)