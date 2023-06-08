Canada wildfire smoke covers US skies, New York issues official alert

New York authorities on Wednesday urged millions of residents of the city to limit their time outdoors as smoke from wildfires from Canada began shrouding the city skies. More than a dozen US states issued air-quality alerts. New York warned its residents that fine particulates in the atmosphere can make breathing difficult and may cause other health risks.

"This is an unprecedented event in our city and New Yorkers must take precaution," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference.

Air quality alerts were issued by the US National Weather Service from New England to South Carolina.

Watch | Canada wildfire smoke shrouds US' states, New York becomes most polluted city × New York City's public schools were open for class, although outdoor events and activities, including a middle school graduation, were canceled, postponed or moved indoors.

Canada is currently experiencing its worst-ever wildfire season. The wildfire season started unusually early and was of greater intensity because of persistent warm and dry conditions. The smoke is now crossing the northern border of the US. Big Apple in haze There was a haze in the skies of North American cities and there was a smell of burning wood. The early morning sun appeared like a small glowing orange disc in many places. New York City skyscrapers were nearly invisible. On a clear day, these are visible from miles away.

New York had second-worst air quality in the world on Wednesday, according to rankings of major global cities obtained by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company. Indian capital Delhi topped the list.

Rochester, New York, near the Canadian border, had the worst air quality in the country, according to IQAir, while six towns along Maryland's Eastern Shore and Delaware were ranked in the bottom 10 for air quality.

Wildfire smoke has been linked with higher rates of heart attacks and strokes, increases in emergency room visits for asthma and other respiratory conditions, and eye irritation, itchy skin and rashes, among other problems.

Canadian authorities on Wednesday issued a starker air-quality warning for the residents of the country's financial capital Toronto

Western Canada sees wildfires regularly. But this time the fires have engulfed areas even on the eastern coast. At present, there are wildfires in almost all of 10 provinces and territories of the country. Quebec is the worst affected right now.

Wildfires have already burnt about 3.3 million hectares. This is some 13 times the 10-year average. More than 120,000 people have been at least temporarily forced out of their homes.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.