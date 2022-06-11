Canada: Random Covid tests at airports suspended

Canadian government announced on Friday that it was suspending random Covid tests at airports till the end of June. The step has been taken view a view to reduce chronic delays to travellers.

The tests will be put on hold on Saturday. The government statement said that the tests will resume "off site" on July 1.

"We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season," it said.

Number of aviation officials have expressed their displeasure in recent weeks against the tests. They've said that the tests have worsened wait time at the airports.

In Toronto, as in Montreal, it takes several hours for passengers to leave the airport. A nationwide labor shortage has worsened recently and is affecting all sectors.

Many passengers have taken to social media in recent days to complain about being stuck in their planes after landing before being allowed to disembark, but also about long queues when checking their baggage.

Also Read | US to end Covid tests for air travellers

The country's main airline, Air Canada, has admitted to being hit by these problems.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick told the media that "extended delays in security and customs," had recently forced airlines to cancel some flights.

The government has promised to continue to hire screening officers at airports. The statement Friday said 865 people have joined the ranks of air transport security since April.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE