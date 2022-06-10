US to end Covid tests for air travellers

According to reports, the US government will drop C0VID-19 tests for air travellers coming into the country from Sunday.

The measure was put in place by the former Trump administration and later carried forward by the Biden administration even as those travelling by land were exempted.

"US will end Covid-19 testing requirement for air travellers entering the country," Kevin Munoz, White House assistant Press Secretary said on Friday, adding that the CDC will evaluate its need based on the science and in context of circulating variants."

It is set to boost the airline industry which has been hit due to pandemic with multiple travel restrictions put in ever since lockdowns began in early 2020.

The move comes even as several US states have witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases as reports say the death count due to the virus continues with at least 300 per day.

The US has fully vaccinated over 66 per cent of the population. The US is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 1 million deaths and 85 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic took hold in the country in March 2020.

According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the country continues to report virus cases with the 28-day rolling death toll at over 9,300 as the new Omicron subvariant continues to infect people nationwide.

(With inputs from Agencies)

