Ottawa, Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political troubles seem to have no end, as a key ally who was helping keep him in office said on Friday (Dec 20) he would bring down the Liberal government and trigger an election in the country.

Advertisment

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), has announced his intention to present a formal motion of no-confidence after the House of Commons elected chamber returns from a winter break on January 27.

With this, Trudeau looks set to lose power.

According to Reuters news agency, if the motion goes through, Trudeau, who has been Canada's PM for nine years, will be out of office and an election will take place.

Advertisment

Also read | Canada PM Justin Trudeau tries to downplay Freeland's resignation, challenge to leadership as 'family' spat

What did Singh say?

Jagmeet Singh said that this government's "time is up".

Advertisment

The NDP leader stressed that it was not about who was leading the Liberal Party, but that "this government's time is up".

"We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons," he said in a statement.

Already, the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, a larger opposition party, has promised to back the motion.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are gearing up to end Trudeau's time at 24 Seussex Drive.

They have announced their intention to ask Governor General Mary Simon - the personal representative of King Charles, Canada's head of state - to recall Parliament to hold a no-confidence vote before the end of the year.

However, they are not expected to succeed, Reuters reported citing constitutional experts.

Also read | Trudeau next? Ontario Liberal MP calls for change in leadership after Canada Deputy PM's resignation

"We cannot have a chaotic clown show running our government into the ground. What is clear is that Justin Trudeau does not have the confidence of Parliament," said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

What's next for Trudeau and the Liberals?

The timing of Singh's announcement leaves Trudeau with limited options. Even if the prime minister resigns over the holiday break, the Liberal Party would struggle to organise a leadership convention or select a permanent successor before a potential election. This means that the party would have to contest the vote with an interim leader, which has never happened before in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)