Canada no longer an immigration heaven as more people choose against staying in the country

Growing number of immigrants in Canada are deciding to leave rather than stay in the North American country, according to a new report by Toronto-based Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC).

Canada no longer an immigrant heaven

The report, produced for the ICC by the Conference Board of Canada, finds that onward migration -- the number of immigrants leaving Canada -- has been on rise.

The report notes that immigration suddenly surged in 2017 and 2019, the most recent period of available data.

Also watch | Immigrants are leaving Canada at faster pace in recent years, report says × The report also finds the risk of onward migration is particularly high between fourth and the seventh year following arrival in Canada.

"As Canada relies more and more on immigrants to fill acute shortages in key sectors like housing and healthcare, our ability to retain them is becoming a matter of vital national interest," Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship in an official release.

"Simply put, if Canada cannot deliver for newcomers and help them become Canadian in their passports and in their hearts, we may soon be discussing our prosperity in the past tense."

What does it mean?

Most defining facets of Canadian economy, such as housing, real estate, finance and healthcare are dependent on the inflow of immigrants.

"Canada’s future prosperity depends on immigration," Stefan Fournier, Executive Director at The Conference Board of Canada said in an official release.

"Our research in this area shows that immigration leads to economic growth, improves the worker-to-retiree ratio and eases labour shortages that add to inflation. But as our research shows, attracting immigrants is only one part of the equation, we also need to retain them once they’re here in Canada."

Also read | Canada limits immigration targets for 2024-2026 with view to contain housing woes

The report recommends embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government key recommendations, including the monitoring of onward migration rate and understand the settlement needs of the immigrants.

"Immigrating to Canada has never been easy, there have always been challenges but this study points to burgeoning disillusionment," said Bernhard. "After giving Canada a try, growing numbers of immigrants are saying 'no thanks', and are moving on."