Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy with focus on 'increasingly disruptive' China

Canada's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy was launched on Sunday, which describes China as an "increasingly disruptive global power" on the world stage.

The strategy mentions that despite the multiple threats posed by China, there's a need for cooperation on urgent issues such as climate change, global health, biodiversity and nuclear non-proliferation.

With this crucial foreign policy, Justin Trudeau's government would look forward to boosting military spending and further expanding trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

The strategy noted: "China is an increasingly disruptive global power. China is looking to shape the international order into a more permissive environment for interests and values that increasingly depart from ours."

The strategy outlined Canada's almost half a billion dollars ($1.7 billion) in spending which includes ramping up the nation's military presence and cyber security in the region.

The policy also mentions strict foreign investment rules to protect intellectual property, in order to prevent Chinese state-owned enterprises from snapping up critical mineral supplies.

ALSO READ | Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's public support slips to a new low

The strategy suggests that Canada sees China as a big social and economic force that can't be ignored as it also says that Beijing won't hesitate to tweak rules to suit its interests. Canda even stated that it needs to be "clear-eyed" about China's objectives.

The 26-page document added: "China's rise, enabled by the same international rules and norms that it now increasingly disregards, has had an enormous impact on the Indo-Pacific, and it has ambitions to become the leading power in the region."

Watch this report:

It further mentioned: "China is making large-scale investments to establish its economic influence, diplomatic impact, offensive military capabilities and advanced technologies."

"China is looking to shape the international order into a more permissive environment for interests and values that increasingly depart from ours," it added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE