Canada: Justin Trudeau's government fires a woman for donating $100 to protesters

Various organisations around the world, especially in India and the United States, have chastised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for invoking federal emergency powers to repress truckers protesting Canada's COVID-19 limitations.

After being linked to a $100 donation supporting the convoy blocking Ottawa roadways, the head of communications for the Ontario ministry in charge of executing the legislation was fired.



Marion Isabeau-Ringuette is one of numerous government employees and acquaintances under investigation after their names or identifying information was discovered in a pair of leaks involving 100,000 donations to the GiveSendGo website in the United States.



As recently as Sunday, Isabeau-Ringuette worked as a political staffer for Ontario's Solicitor-General, a post that regulates police and other law enforcement in the province.

Even minor donors to the blockade in Canada risk having their bank accounts seized if they continue to donate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly supported the Indian farmers' protest and expressed sympathy, but he is cracking down on the Ottawa truckers' sit-in in his own nation.

Trudeau's double standards are exposed by this conduct.

"Canada stands ready to protect the right to peaceful protest at any time."In response to the farmers' protest in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the following.

Trudeau engaged in India's domestic affairs without flinching for a second, and members of his government, such as Jagmeet Singh, did the same without regard for the facts on the ground, further denting already strained relations with India.



