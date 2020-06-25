Canada: Justin Trudeau steps out with son to grab ice creams in new normal

As Canada started easing out its months-long strict lockdown, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen taking his son out for ice cream on Wednesday.

Wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others, the father-son duo stepped out to get some ice cream and celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec province.

Even though we're not able to celebrate Fête nationale du Quebec and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day like we usually do, I hope you're finding new ways to celebrate - Hadrien and I stopped by @ChocoFavoris in Gatineau today to pick up some treats for the family! pic.twitter.com/sJ2TzMLsa4 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2020

Trudeau and his six-year-old son Hadrien were greeted with an applause and a welcoming cheer at Chocolats Favoris in Gatineau, Quebec.

According to a pool report, Trudeau said the shop tapped into a federal emergency wage subsidy and business loan in order to weather the pandemic, and "avoid being frozen out of the frozen treat market."

Canada has recorded total around 102,000 cases till date, including almost 65,001 recovered patients and around 8,484 deaths.