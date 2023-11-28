Canada: Jewish community centre hit by firebombing; Trudeau demands end to antisemitic acts

A Molotov cocktail hit a Jewish community centre in the Canadian city of Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in the early hours of Monday (Nov 27).

The incident has been condemned by the country’s prime minister calling it “vile and hateful” and demanded an immediate end to antisemitic violence as tensions flare up across the world amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

About the attack

The attack reportedly took place shortly after midnight when a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the building’s front door smashing through the glass door and exploded in a hallway, burning part of a carpet.

“No one was present and minimal damage occurred,” the head of Montreal’s Jewish Community Council, Rabbi Saul Emanuel, said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Suspect charged for shooting 3 students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, pleads not guilty

He added, “The rise in anti-Semitism in our city is frightening and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent and condemned in the strongest terms.”

He also told the Canadian media that the attack took place hours after around 60 people from the Jewish community gathered in the building to discuss using a federal program to pay for more security at their schools and organisations.

“It did make it through the door, but other than that there was no further damage except for charred floors, walls and the glass panel of the front door was blown out,” Emanuel told CBC News.

“We really feel attacked,” said the Rabbi, adding that the community wouldn’t be intimidated.

Police investigation

Montreal police’s arson squad is leading the investigation and the hate crimes unit has been advised but is not yet actively involved in the investigation, reported CBC News. The law enforcement officials are also reportedly reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

ALSO READ | Israel frees 33 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 11 hostages after extension of truce

Trudeau condemns violence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X and said he “strongly condemns the attack…(and these) continued acts of antisemitic violence are deplorable and unacceptable – and must stop immediately. We must all stand united against such vile, hateful acts.”

Earlier this month, two Jewish schools in Canada reported that shots were fired at their entrances and a synagogue was struck with a Molotov cocktail.

The police in two major Canadian cities – Montreal and Toronto – which are home to large Jewish communities have warned about a significant spike in the number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes since the beginning of the war in Gaza.