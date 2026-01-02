Air India pilot shows up drunk on duty in Vancouver, Canada demands probe

Canada’s transport regulator has asked Air India to launch an investigation after a pilot reported for duty under the influence of alcohol and failed two consecutive breathalyser tests at Vancouver International Airport. Following the incident, which happened on December 23, led to a last-minute delay of Flight AI186, which was travelling from Vancouver to Delhi.

Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the pilot was asked to leave the aircraft after the tests conducted by the Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport. Following the incident, described as a “serious matter” by Transport Canada, a letter was sent to the Indian airline. Authorities are likely to pursue enforcement action, the report added.

Air India confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that an alternate pilot was brought in to operate the flight.

“In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities,” Air India said.

The airline added that the pilot was taken off flying duties. It said that Air India maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” towards any violation of rules and regulations. It further assured that any violation will attract strict disciplinary action against the pilot.

According to Reuters, Transport Canada official Ajit Oommen has asked Air India to provide its findings and details of the steps taken to prevent such incidents in future by January 26.