Canada charges retired police officer for illegally aiding China

In a significant development, Canadian authorities have apprehended a retired police officer, William Majcher, on charges of engaging in foreign interference on behalf of China.

The arrest comes amidst escalating tensions between Canada and China, prompting concerns about potential attempts to influence Canadian affairs by foreign entities, as reported by AFP.

Retired officer accused of serving Chinese interests

William Majcher, a 60-year-old former police officer residing in Hong Kong, stands accused of leveraging his knowledge and extensive Canadian network to obtain intelligence or provide services that allegedly benefited the People's Republic of China. Authorities launched an investigation into his activities in the autumn of 2021, suspecting that he may have contributed to Chinese government efforts to identify and intimidate individuals beyond the purview of Canadian law.

Charges and court appearance

Majcher appeared before the Longueuil courthouse outside Montreal via video conference to face charges of committing "preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity" and conspiracy. He was arrested in Vancouver and is currently in custody, awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday (July 27).

Canada-China relations and ongoing tensions

Tensions between Canada and China have been on the rise since 2018, when the arrest of a Huawei executive in Vancouver under a US warrant was followed by the detention of two Canadian nationals in China in a suspected act of retaliation. Although all three individuals have been released, strains in the bilateral relationship have persisted. China has accused Canada of aligning with the US's China policy, while Canadian authorities regularly accuse China of interfering in their public affairs.

Recent months have seen mounting suspicions of Chinese interference in Canada's federal elections, putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government under increased pressure. A report released by a special government rapporteur in May confirmed China's attempts to meddle in Canada's last two ballots but failed to influence the outcomes. This revelation has raised concerns about safeguarding Canada's democratic processes from external influence.

Expulsions and denials

To address concerns over alleged interference, Canada took the step of expelling a Chinese diplomat in May, accusing the individual of targeting a lawmaker critical of Beijing. However, China has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that they are baseless.

