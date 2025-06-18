/Canada calls 'Khalistani extremists' a national security threat

In a significant development, Canada has termed "Khalistani extremists" a national security threat for the country in a key intelligence report. In its annual report to Parliament, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service or CSIS said, "while there were no Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs)-related attacks in Canada in 2024, ongoing involvement in violent activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests". This is the first time that Canada has used the term ‘extremists’ for Khalistanis. India has over the years expressed its concerns over Khalistani extremists getting space in Canada.



The Canadian report explained that "only a small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India".

India has repeatedly asked Canada to act on the Khalistani extremist elements, and even handed over a list of over 20 extradition requests, including many who are linked to terrorism and violence in India. The Air India Flight bombing by Khalistani extremists in 1985, which killed 329 people, reinforced India’s fears of Canada as a hub for such activities.



The report said, Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to "use and support violent means to create an independent nation state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab, India" and that, "real and perceived Khalistani extremism emerging from Canada continues to drive Indian foreign interference activities in Canada".

This acknowledgement by the Canadian side will assuage India's long standing concerns on the issue.

