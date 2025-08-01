/Canada appoints diplomat to India marking ties reset after Justin Trudeau-era discord

In a major step marking a thaw in strained ties, Canada has appointed its first diplomat to India since bilateral relations nosedived in 2023 during the Justin Trudeau regime and led to a major diplomatic fallout. In a move signalling an attempt to restore diplomatic normalcy, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jeff David as the new Consul General in Mumbai, replacing Diedrah Kelly.

This is the first diplomatic posting in India by Canada since October 2023, when Ottawa had to withdraw 41 diplomats due to India’s insistence on maintaining parity in diplomatic presence. New Delhi’s relations with Ottawa had hit a low after former PM Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil without any proof. India had strongly denied the charges.

The scaled-down diplomatic strength affected key consular services, including visa processing and academic collaboration.

David’s appointment is being viewed as an early signal of improvement in relations between the two countries after engagement following high-level discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Modi-Carney meeting initiated reset of ties

India and Canada have started restoring the strained diplomatic ties after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June. Modi and Carney agreed to take concrete steps toward restoring full diplomatic engagement, including the reappointment of high commissioners, resumption of suspended free trade talks, and the restoration of normal embassy operations.

The development marks the first major softening after the September 2023 standoff when the Trudeau government accused Indian diplomats of supporting violence linked to Khalistani separatists on Canadian soil. The controversy led to both countries expelling senior officials and freezing key negotiations.

Both governments have already exchanged names for new high commissioner appointments, with formal announcements expected soon, said a Times of India report, citing sources.

‘Calibrated’ diplomacy attempts, FTA talks to resume

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the development as part of its “calibrated" diplomacy, emphasising that primary concerns like unchecked separatist extremism in Canada are still firmly on the table even as ties are being repaired.