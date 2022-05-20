Canada: Alberta’s Jason Kenney resigns after party leadership review

After winning only by a slender margin in a leadership review, Alberta premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday (May 18) resigned shocking many who expected him to say in power despite his growing unpopularity.

Kenny, the premier of Canada’s most oil-producing province, earned 51.4 per cent of party members' votes. He was elected to power in Alberta in 2019, and then saw his popularity plummet during the pandemic. He had also faced opposition from his own party—United Conservative Party.

The reason being cited for his unpopularity was his approach towards tackling the virus, reported Reuters.

He told his party members in Calgary, “While 51 per cent of the vote passes the constitutional threshold of a majority, it clearly is not adequate support to continue on as leader and that is why tonight, I've informed the president of the party of my intention to step down as leader of the United Conservative Party.”

Kenny requested the leadership review to avert a caucus mutiny after months of harsh criticism of his management of the covid outbreak and his uncompromising leadership style. As a result of his decision, UCP, the ruling will appoint an interim leader and premier, as well as will hold a leadership election.

However, the leadership review procedure was criticised by several UCP members. There was a late rush in new party membership applications, as well as last minute alteration from person to person voting in early April in Red Deer, central Alberta.

The UCP was created in 2017, when Alberta’s two main right-wing parties, the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose Part merged.

Alberta will conduct a provincial election in spring 2023 and the fight for the UCP leadership will most likely will last for months.

The New Democratic Party, led by Rachel Notley, is the primary opponent.

(With inputs from agencies)