Tit for tat move? Canada looks to ban Russian President Vladimir Putin, others from entering nation

To ban Russian President Vladimir Putin from entering the country, a bill has been introduced in the Senate of Canada on Tuesday, media reports said. The lawmakers of the country are also looking to stop around 1,000 other members of Russian government and military from passing its borders. This comes as Russia seems to have taken over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

In a statement, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, "Banning close associates and key supporters of Putin's regime, including those responsible for this unprovoked aggression, from entering our country is one of the many ways in which we`re holding Russia accountable for its crimes."

Also Read: After Finland, Sweden decides to join NATO; Putin says expect a 'response'

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, a number of sanctions has been imposed against Russia by Canada and other Western allies. Canada has also been sending weapons to Ukraine.

As a retaliation, Russia has also banned Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and over 600 Canadians from entering its country.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine conflict: Finnish President speaks to Russian Prez Vladimir Putin

Without amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), Canada may not be able to ban entry to individuals, which are covered under sanctions, said a spokesman for the ministry.

"Once in force, these amendments to IRPA will apply to all foreign nationals subject to sanctions by Canada, and any accompanying family members," the statement said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)