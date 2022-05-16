After Finland, Sweden decides to join NATO; Putin says expect a 'response'

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson declared that her government has decided to inform NATO to become a member.

"We are leaving one era and beginning another," Andersson said, adding, "We expect it shouldn't take more than a year."

The move comes after Russia's neighbour Finland officially declared that it would be joining the European military alliance.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said both countries can expect a "response". There has been growing pressure on Sweden and Finland from within their country to join the alliance after President Putin declared his "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

Sweden's governing Social Democrats had given the green signal to the government to enter NATO putting aside decades of neutrality.

"NATO will strengthen Sweden, Sweden will strengthen NATO," Andersson said. The Swedish prime minister however said the country would not host permanent NATO military bases or nuclear weapons.

US secretary of State Anthony Blinken had backed Sweden and Finland's request to join NATO.

However, President Tayyip Erdogan had surprised many in the alliance after he declared that Scandinavian countries are "guesthouses for terrorist organisations" referring to Kurdish militants.

Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist while speaking on Turkey's objections said diplomats will be sent to Ankara to address President Erdogan's concerns.

(With inputs from Agencies)



