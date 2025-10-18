/Can Putin be arrested while travelling to Hungary to meet Trump as he faces ICC warrant?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to meet US President Donald Trump in Hungary for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. However he faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that could lead to his potential arrest while travelling outside of the Russia, especially the EU. The warrant, which was issued in March 2023, accuses the Russian president of involvement in the abduction of children from Ukraine during the conflict.

Can Putin be arrested in Hungary?

The ICC, which is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, depends on its member nations to enforce its arrest warrants. However, Hungary has unsured that Putin can enter the country for a summit with Trump in Budapest and return home.

Trump on Thursday (Oct 16) said that he agreed to meet with Putin on a second summit on Ukraine war hosted in the Hungarian capital, saying that it may happen in the next two weeks. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke with the US president on Thursday and the Russian president on Friday, saying that preparations “are going full steam ahead.” Meanwhile, Hungary is in the process of leaving the ICC.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, “We will ensure that he enters Hungary, has successful negotiations here, and then returns home.”

He added, “There is no need for any kind of consultation with anyone, we are a sovereign country here. We will receive (Putin) with respect, host him, and provide the conditions for him to negotiate with the American president.”