/Can 25th Amendment be used against Trump over Greenland letter to Norway PM? Here's what we know

In a extraordinary letter to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US President Donald Trump expressed his desire to annex Greenland, linking it to his dissatisfaction at not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In response to the letter, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged invoking the 25th Amendment. So what is the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and how it can be used in the present scenario:

What is the 25th Amendment?

Social media users indulged in a debate over Trump's recent letter to Norway's PM, questioning his fitness to serve as the President of the country. Multiple social media posts supported Ed Markey's call to invoke the 25th Amendment. The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967 after, the assassination of President John F Kennedy, describes what happens if United States president or vice president is remove, under any situation like if he/she passes away, resigns, or, in the case of the president, is unable to "discharge the powers and duties of the office." Section 4 of the Amendment gives power to transfer presidential powers and duties to the Vice President. The Amendment comes into action when the Vice President and either a majority of the Principal Officers of the Executive Departments or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” have decided that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. The clause is difficult to invoke, and it has never been used in American history.

Trump's threatening text

US President Donald Trump has linked his drive to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer thought "purely of Peace." When asked if he would use force to seize Greenland, Trump declined to answer but he did reiterate his threat to hit European nations with tariffs if a deal is not reached.

In a text message to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump said, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America." In his message, Trump also repeated his accusation that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China. "…why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also."