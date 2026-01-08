/Will Trump use force to seize Greenland? US prez says 'no comments' on the question AND...

US President Donald Trump, in a telephone interview with NBC News, declined to comment on the question regarding his administration's use of force to acquire Greenland. “No comment,” he told the broadcaster. The American president said that he would "100 per cent" push ahead with his plans to hit European nations with tariffs if he doesn’t get Greenland.

“Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine, because, frankly, you see what that’s gotten, them. That’s what Europe should focus on – not Greenland," Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, “It is important that all of us who believe in international law speak out to show Trump that you can’t go down this road any further."

He also said that he thought Denmark, Greenland, and the US agreed to “move this from social media, Truth Social and other arenas, into a meeting room where we could discuss” possible solutions, building on their relationship. “That’s what we agreed,” he said, adding, “we are pragmatic, cold-blooded Scandinavian people.”

“For second I thought that we managed maybe not to solve the problem, but to find a path forward. It was disrupted by the statement from the president,” he said.

