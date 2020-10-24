Cameroon school attacked; 6 students dead, more than 10 wounded

A private school in Cameroon was attacked on Saturday morning, killing at least six students, the local authorities reported.

The attackers shot at six students at least at close range, out of which six were declared dead. More than a dozen have been wounded in the firing.

"At least six students were shot at close range," Anougou said, with some in critical condition.

Mother Francisca Memorial College was the institute that was attacked. However, the motive behind attacking this particular institute is not clear.

The deputy prefect of the community of Kumba, Ali Anougou, said the school was attacked by separatists who have been at war with the military in parts of western Cameroon.

This is not the first attack on Cameroon schools and colleges, and the attacks have increased in the last few months.

The school was an illegal, undeclared one, Anougou said, adding that authorities could have made security arrangements for the school otherwise.

Authorities have assured locals that a thorough investigation will be carried out and the perpetrators would be captured and killed. The authorities also warned that the neighbouring residents will face measures for not intervening and helping.

In the last few months, Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, with civilians suffering from the clashes between separatists and security forces.