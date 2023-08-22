Cambodian lawmakers elect Hun Sen's son as new PM
Heng Samrin, the lawmaker who chaired the meeting, announced that Hun Manet was elected unanimously.
Cambodia's parliament on Tuesday elected long-time ruler Hun Sen's eldest son as the country's new prime minister, sealing a dynastic handover of power after last month's one-sided election.
Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won all but five seats in the lower house in July polls that were widely decried as a sham after the main opposition party was barred from running.
Days after the landslide victory, Hun Sen -- one of the world's longest-serving leaders -- announced he was stepping down and handing power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, after nearly four decades of iron-fisted rule.
The Cambodian king -- who holds a largely symbolic role -- convened parliament on Monday, paving the way for lawmakers to elect four-star general Hun Manet, 45, as the country's new leader on Tuesday.
