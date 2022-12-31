Cambodia casino fire caused by electrical short circuit, say authorities; death toll at 26

Cambodian authorities said on Saturday (December 31) that the fire that broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino was caused by an electrical short circuit. The fire broke out late Wednesday, killing 26 people in total and injuring several others.

"The accident was caused by an electrical short circuit," Kun Kim, the deputy chairman of the National Committee for Disaster Management, told news agency AFP on Saturday. Kim said the 26 people dead in the incident included 17 Thai nationals, one Malaysian and one Nepalese.

Kim added that some of the victims were burnt to death, some died due to lack of oxygen and some were burnt and died along the casino complex's exit ways. The top disaster management official also pointed out that authorities took too long to douse the fire, blaming the casino's complex layout and a lack of rescue equipment, AFP reported.

On Friday, rescue teams called off their search efforts with Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department saying the search was called off as teams reached all parts of the casino complex "that we thought might have victims."

The final death toll is at 26.

Most of the injured people were taken to Thailand for treatment. Earlier, local officials on the Thai side of the border had said that more than 50 people had been hospitalised with 13 in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities said they were deliberating over whether charges would be brought against the owners of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino.

(With inputs from agencies)

