Cambodia casino fire: Death toll rises to at least 25; rescue efforts continue

The death toll from the fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia rose to at least 25, news agency AFP reported on Friday citing a Cambodian official.

The casino is located on the border of Thailand.

Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department said, "The death toll now is around 25." Sokhom added some of the bodies that were recovered were found along staircases within the complex.

The fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino late Wednesday, according to the Cambodian Police. A video shared by the news agency AFP showed the complex engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived to douse the fire.

Some other photographs and videos showed people huddling on windowsills and some desperately jumping from the roof to escape the flames.

More than 400 employees and patrons were inside the casino complex when the fire broke out.

Several people have been injured with most of them taken to Thailand for treatment. Local officials on the Thai side of the border said over 50 people had been hospitalised with 13 in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished on Thursday afternoon and around 100 Thai rescue personnel swarmed the casino complex throughout the day to search for survivors or bodies of victims. By night, the rescuers were forced to call off their efforts with an official from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation telling the news agency that conditions were too dangerous to continue.

The rescue operations resumed Friday with rescuers pointing out that they expected to find many more victims. Teams of the Cambodian army and police and volunteers from Thailand are a part of the search.

(With inputs from agencies)

