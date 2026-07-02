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Calling in sick? Germany wants medical certificates from the first day

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 20:55 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 20:55 IST
Calling in sick? Germany wants medical certificates from the first day

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looks on during a press conference, on July 2, 2026 in the garden of the Chancellery in Berlin, one day after the coalition committee consultations on a major package of reforms. Photograph: (AFP)

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Germany proposed tightening workplace sick leave rules, potentially requiring medical proof from day one. Unveiled by Friedrich Merz, this economic reform package aims to boost productivity and counter sluggish growth.

Germany's government has proposed tightening workplace sick leave rules as part of a wider economic reform package. As per the proposal, employees are potentially required to provide medical proof from the first day they report sick. The proposal was unveiled on Wednesday (July 1) by Friedrich Merz as part of a 34-point reform agenda aimed at reviving Europe's largest economy. The package includes tax cuts, pension reforms to reduce bureaucracy and changes to sick leave regulations designed to improve productivity.

The proposed changes come as the government seeks to tackle sluggish economic growth, rising production costs and increasing pressure on public finances.

One of the most closely watched proposals would require employees to provide a doctor's certificate from the first day of sick leave, replacing the current system that allows workers greater flexibility when reporting illness. The government believes that reducing absenteeism could help businesses improve productivity at a time when Germany's economy continues to face significant headwinds.

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Merz has repeatedly voiced concerns over the country's high rates of employee sick leave, arguing that prolonged absenteeism is affecting companies as well as the broader economy. Under Germany's existing regulations, employees can generally report sick for up to three days without necessarily needing to submit a medical certificate.

Workers can also, in many cases, obtain a sick note covering up to a week following a telephone consultation with a doctor. These measures were introduced and expanded in recent years to make healthcare more accessible and reduce unnecessary visits to medical clinics.

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If approved, the proposed reforms would make it mandatory for employees to provide medical evidence from the first day of absence, marking a significant shift in Germany's workplace sickness policy.

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About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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