California shootings: At least two people dead at four 7-Eleven stores

At least two people died and others were injured after some armed robbers targeted multiple 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday (July 11). As per reports, the shootings occurred on National 7/11 Day.

On a day when the 7-Eleven brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks. Authorities said that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman.

7-Eleven, Inc. Said in a statement: "Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement."

So far, the investigators do not know what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra.

Why the violence occurred July 11.

Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department said, "I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect."

Railsback said, that the first shooting happened at about 1:50am. Railsback didn't say anything. The Riverside shooting, where the victim was in grave condition" has not yet been officially connected to the others, Railsback said, "although they all seem very, very similar."

