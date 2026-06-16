/California Governor accuses Trump of ordering 'politically motivated' DOJ probe against him and his wife

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of using the Justice Department to pursue what he described as a politically motivated investigation against him and his family.

Newsom, a Democrat widely seen as a potential contender for the White House in 2028, claimed federal investigators had been examining his personal and financial affairs despite finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

According to Newsom, federal agents have questioned friends and associates linked to him and his wife and reviewed years of documents as part of the inquiry.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Newsom said, "Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump's hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime they are simply trying to find one".

The California governor alleged that the investigation was driven by political considerations rather than any criminal conduct.

"He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President," Newsom said.

The accusations came after reports that multiple investigations involving Newsom are underway, including one focused on the finances of his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Newsom links probe to possible presidential bid

Newsom has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal critics and has frequently targeted the president through social media posts and public statements.

In a video message, he repeated his allegation that the investigation was connected to speculation about a possible presidential campaign.

"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets," Newsom said in the video. "He's coming after me because I am considering running for president."

He further claimed that individuals who publicly challenge Trump often become targets of political retaliation.

"One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, the governor said. Without providing further details, Newsom accused Trump of misusing government institutions against political opponents.

He also launched a sharp attack on the president, calling him "the most corrupt President in American history."

According to Newsom, Trump resents being publicly challenged and criticised.