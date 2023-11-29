Cadman Glacier in Antarctic Peninsula shifts 8 kilometres in just 2.5 years

Cadman Glacier on the west Antarctic Peninsula has shifted to 8 kilometres in just a matter of two-and-a-half years, as per the satellite images cited by a study. A study led by a glaciologist at the University of Leeds Benjamin Wallis, who used satellites to monitor the Cadman Glacier in the west Antarctic peninsula, unveiled that between November 2018 and May 2021, the glacier retreated eight kilometers as the ice shelf at its end collapsed.

The scientists said that Antarctic glaciers could undergo rapid changes and lose significant amounts of ice due to warmer ocean conditions. The collapsed ice shelf, if remained intact, would have slowed down the glacier's movement toward the sea. Warmer ocean waters are believed to have surrounded the glacier, causing the ice shelf to thin and become ungrounded.

Consequently, the glacier's flow speed doubled, leading to increased ice discharge into the sea through iceberg calving.

Benjamin Wallis expressed surprise at the rapid deterioration of Cadman Glacier, stating, "We were surprised to see the speed at which Cadman went from being an apparently stable glacier to one where we see sudden deterioration and significant ice loss."

Neighbouring glaciers not affected much

Wallis pointed at the unique response of neighbouring glaciers, suggesting important insights for projecting climate change effects in the polar region. The Cadman Glacier is now in a state of "substantial dynamic imbalance," with ice elevation shrinking at a rate of around 20 metres per year.

Approximately 2.16 billion tonnes of ice are draining into the ocean annually.

The researchers, who spoke on the importance of long-term monitoring, integrated three decades of data from nine satellite missions and in-situ oceanographic measurements.

The study, titled "Ocean warming drives rapid dynamic activation of marine-terminating glacier on the west Antarctic Peninsula," was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications on November 28.

The Cadman Glacier's instability is attributed to unusually high ocean temperatures in 2018/19, gradually thinning the ice shelf since the early 2000s.

The researchers said that some of the neighboring glaciers remained stable as analysis of subsea oceanographic data revealed subsea ridges acting as a defense, deflecting warmer water channels. However, the scientists warned that rising ocean temperatures could compromise the protective capacity of these ridges.