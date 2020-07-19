Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov urges EU leaders to agree on COVID-19 health protocol

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has urged the European Union (EU) countries to agree and coordinate on a health protocol as the EU national leaders met for the third day today to come up with an economic recovery plan.

Borissov believes that it is important for leaders to agree on protocols and plans as the upcoming weeks will prove out to be crucial with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are convinced the European Union needs a united health protocol... We should concentrate in the coming six months where this will be the most difficult part (of pandemic)," Borissov told reporters ahead of another round of EU budget talks here.

The talks have been organised as the actions were disjointed in the beginning of the pandemic as every EU nation acted independently.

The pandemic, which has spawned economic mayhem worldwide, also saw the G20 nations consider extending debt relief for coronavirus-hit poor countries in the second half of 2020.