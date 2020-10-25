Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov declared on Facebook on Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Borisovtook to Facebook to make the announcement, and assured that he is feeling healthy as he has mild symptoms only, and is currently isolated at his residence. "After two PCR tests from today I'm positive with COVID-19. I generally have a general malaise, at the moment at the discretion of doctors I'm staying on home treatment," his Facebook post read.

Also read| US Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

He also urged his close contacts to get tested for COVID-19 if they have come in contact with him in the last few days. "All contacts with me are submitted to the RZI. I'm sure that we will manage it together!," his post read.

Въпреки че РЗИ официално ми свали карантината, още в петък отложих всички срещи и публични прояви за предстоящите дни.... Posted by Boyko Borissov on Sunday, October 25, 2020 ×

Three more ministers from his cabinet have been in isolation since Friday after Deputy Construction Minister Nikolay Nankov, who had been in their contact in the last few days, tested positive.

Also read| RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for coronavirus

The announcement has come at a time when Bulgaria is observing a surge in coronavirus cases, like other European countries. In a country of seven million people, nearly 1,589 new infections were reported on Saturday taking the total to 36,519.

The capital city Sofia — home to two million people — also announced a temporary closure of nightclubs, as the city recorded nearly 584 cases on Saturday. The city also urged various businesses, offices and educational institutes to shift to online operations, wherever possible.