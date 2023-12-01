Brutal general-turned TikTok star Prabowo Subianto sets eyes on Indonesian presidency

He is a retired general best known for his past brutalities, a TikTok sensation and a presidential hopeful: Meet Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto, who has embarked on a journey to replace Joko Widodo in next year’s elections.

Using social media, Prabowo has done a terrific job at transforming his image from a brutal oppressor to ‘a cute dancing grandpa’, reported the Times.

According to recent polls, he is way ahead of the other two rivals. Thanks to his extremely successful social media campaign, the young population in the world’s fourth most-populated seems to be in awe of his charisma.

Prabowo’s stained past

In the 1990s, Prabowo, a general in the Indonesian Special Forces, orchestrated a brutal regime in East Timor, involving the killing and torture of independence fighters.

As a son-in-law of Suharto, he defended the dictator by abducting human rights activists. Due to this record, Prabowo faced entry bans in various countries, including the US and Australia, although these bans have since been lifted.

In his 2019 presidential campaign, Prabowo sought support from hard-line Muslim groups, opposing President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's reelection. This strategy fueled a divisive election, leading to post-election riots in Jakarta, resulting in at least eight deaths and hundreds of injures in clashes with the police.

Equations changed now

But in the February 2024 elections, equations are changed where Prabowo is currently serving as Joko Widodo’s defence minister.

Jokowi’s embrace of Prabowo took many by surprise; however, the unlikely alliance grew out of the president’s intention to secure his government in the second term.

It is to be noted that while Prabowo is running for elections next year, his running mate is Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of President Joko.

Joko betrays his party?

Joko and Prabowo hail from two different parties and the president is now being accused of supporting the presidential candidate of his rival Gerindra (Great Indonesia Movement) Party.

Joko hails from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, which has fielded Ganjar Pranowo, 55, as its candidate in the polls. Ganjar is lagging in second place before Gerindra’s candidate Prabowo.

The third candidate is Anies Baswedan, 54, the former governor of Jakarta, who draws support from conservative Muslim voters.