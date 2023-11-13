Green Drive Accelerates: US and Indonesia forge path to vital EV minerals partnership

The United States and Indonesia are set to engage in discussions on a potential minerals partnership, with a focus on stimulating the trade of nickel, an essential component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, Reuters reported on Monday.

As per the sources quoted by Reuters, during Monday's meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, the focus of the talks would be on the next steps that might lead to formal negotiations between the two countries.

"There's a lot of work to do before we are able to formally announce negotiations on a critical minerals partnership," the sources told Reuters.

The Biden administration, cautious about environmental, social, and governance standards in Indonesia, is closely examining the viability of such a deal. The sources revealed plans for further consultations with U.S. lawmakers and labour groups in the coming weeks.

The administration is particularly concerned about ensuring that any potential nickel supply is produced with minimal environmental impact.

Indonesia, which reportedly has the world's largest nickel ore reserves, had proposed discussions in September to initiate a trade deal for critical minerals. The aim was to have exports from Indonesia covered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Despite Indonesia's massive nickel reserves, most of its nickel is currently processed into crude metal. The nation is eager to develop an EV supply chain to harness the full potential of its nickel reserves for battery materials.

One of the crucial aspects under discussion is the environmental impact of nickel mining in Indonesia. Acknowledging this, sources close to the administration emphasised that the Biden administration is focused on ensuring that any potential nickel supply adheres to stringent environmental standards.

Indonesia's nickel mining has been linked to heavy deforestation and water pollution, prompting the need for careful consideration of the environmental implications.

Under guidelines issued in March, the U.S. requires a certain amount of critical minerals in EV batteries to be produced or assembled in North America or a free trade partner. This requirement is essential for EVs sold in the United States to be eligible for tax credits.

Indonesia, lacking a free trade agreement with the U.S., complicates matters. The Biden administration is also exploring ways to exclude nickel extracted from Indonesia but processed in China from receiving IRA credits.

The global market value for the nickel industry is estimated at $33.5 billion in 2022, despite an oversupplied market. With the only U.S. nickel mine set to close in a few years and no nickel smelter in the country, achieving Biden's goal for the U.S. to lead in EV manufacturing poses a significant challenge.

To address this, the government has allocated nearly $115 million to Talon Metals, aiming to support a nickel processing plant in North Dakota that will supply Tesla Inc. Talon is currently seeking permits for its proposed Minnesota nickel mine, facing opposition from Indigenous groups.

Many in the U.S. mining sector argue that the Biden administration should prioritise approving domestic projects over seeking international supply.

(With inputs from Reuters)