Brussels shooting: Suspected attacker 'neutralised' by police after chase
Story highlights
Some unconfirmed reports said Belgian police have shot dead the suspect linked to the shooting of two Swedish football fans in Brussels.
Some unconfirmed reports said Belgian police have shot dead the suspect linked to the shooting of two Swedish football fans in Brussels.
A man suspected of fatally shooting two Swedish football fans in an attack in Brussels has been shot by Belgian police on Tuesday (Oct 17), Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said. The weapon that was allegedly used by the man has also been recovered, reported the Associated Press.
Officials said the police opened fire at the attacker and "neutralised" him during the arrest. This was a result of an intensive overnight manhunt in the Belgian capital.
Early videos doing the rounds on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man in an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, pull put a large weapon and open fire on passersby before chasing them into a building to shoot them all down. Apparently he vowed allegiance to Islamic State and was avenging the killing of a six-year-old boy in the US because he was Muslim, in the wake of the Hamas-Israel war.
trending now
(More information to follow)
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: