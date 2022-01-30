Brussels: Demonstrators protest over coronavirus rules

Brussels' police said 1,600 people took part in a march against the Belgian federal government's COVID restrictions on Sunday (January 30).

"I'm standing here because I don't want to be controlled by the government. If I don't want to get vaccinated, it's my right not to get vaccinated," said psychology student Sebastiaan Braents, 23.

Holding banners reading "Together for freedom" and placards such as "No to mandatory vaccination. Vaccine must remain a choice", the protesters walked from centre of the Belgian capital to the iconic Atomium, located on the outskirts of the city.

The peaceful march came a week after violence erupted during a demonstration that drew 50,000 people to the streets of the Belgian and European Union capital with some demonstrators coming from neighbouring France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Belgium announced a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions on January 21 despite record infections, but also said people must have booster shots after five months to keep passes for bars, cinemas and many other public spaces.

Belgium is facing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, with the peak expected soon. Some 29,000 people have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic according to Belgium's public health body Sciensano.

As of January 29, some 76% of Belgian adults were fully vaccinated and 56% had also received a booster shot according to Sciensano.