Britons among bottom two in valuing responsibility, says UK study

The World Values Survey is out and it has revealed some interesting information about how people in 80 countries across the world give preference to certain values, beliefs and attitudes. King's College in London condensed the survey further and compared results for 24 countries, a mix of nations from across the continents. The list included developed as well as developing countries.

The results are fascinating.

The comparison made by King's College revealed that the UK was in top 10 countries when it came to valuing inculcation of unselfishness, good manners and imagination in children.

It was revealed that France was at the top of the list of included countries when it came to inculcating unselfishness. When it came to instilling imagination in children, South Korean respondents valued it the most. While respondents from Egypt put most stock in inculcating good manners in children.

Interestingly, UK was in the bottom two of the 24 countries when instilling sense of responsibility in children was in focus. South Korea took the cake here as well. When it came to obedience, saving money and religious faith, the UK was in bottom five. On top were Nigeria, Russia and Egypt respectively in these separate parameters.

“As more of our basic needs are met, we can focus more on being ourselves and be more open to new ideas. This has gone hand in hand with the decline of some key norms that have traditionally placed more value on obedience, such as attachment to organised religions, and is mirrored in our hugely increased acceptance of a wide range of lifestyles and characteristics, whether that’s on sexuality, ethnicity or religion,” said Profesor Bobby Duffy, the director of the Policy Institute at King’s College.

Professor Duffy was quoted by the Guardian. He led the King's College study.

While the study drew conclusions taking countries separately, inferences were also drawn by considering generation as the differentiating factor.

It was found that all generations valued obedience less than they did in the past. However, it was found that Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2013 cared less about good manners and not being selfish that previous generations like the Milennials or Generation X.

The full results of the survey are available on the World Values Survey website.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.