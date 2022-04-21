British MPs back probe into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament

Even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on an official trip to India, British MPs voted on Thursday to investigate if he misled to parliament about lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office.

On Thursday, British MPs agreed to investigate Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see if he lied to parliament about lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office.

After a day-long debate in which some of Johnson's own MPs called for his resignation over the "Partygate" disclosures, lawmakers passed a motion with no opposition from the administration.

The measure, which was accepted by cries of "yes" rather than a formal vote in the House of Commons, means the Committee of Privileges will look into whether Johnson willfully deceived Parliament, which has previously resulted in his resigning.

The opposition Labour Party pushed the bill through after the government failed to persuade Conservative lawmakers to oppose it.

The move would add to the pressure on a Conservative prime minister whose power has been shattered by allegations that he broke the epidemic restrictions he placed on his country and then neglected to admit it.

Last week, police fined Johnson 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own birthday celebration in his office in June 2020, when citizens in the United Kingdom were prohibited from meeting up with friends and family, let alone visiting dying relatives.

Johnson is the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to be found guilty of breaking the law while in office.