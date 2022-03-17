British Bank leaves customers 'broke' after taking double payments in tech snag

Customers have been left with depleted accounts or overdrawn accounts due to a banking issue for no fault of their own.

Customers who hold TSB accounts have expressed their dissatisfaction, with one client claiming that the bank has left him 'penniless.'

The bank claims to be aware of the problems that have resulted in duplicate payments.

The TSB went on to say that they were 'working hard' to fix the problem.

"We’re aware that some customers are experiencing issues with duplicate payments – we’re working hard to fix this and will refund customers as soon as possible. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused," an spokesperson for TSB bank said.

But one angry customer responded: ‘You’ve left some vulnerable people with literal pennies or in unarranged overdrafts – this is not "an inconvenience" this is grounds for compensation.’

