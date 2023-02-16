British artist Banksy's chest freezer returns, a day after its removal

A chest freezer, which was part of British street artist Banksy's work was returned on Wednesday a day after the local council removed it citing "health and safety" reasons.

On Tuesday, the mural was seen in southeast England's Margate, depicting a 1950s housewife with a missing tooth and a swollen eye shoving her husband into a real chest freezer.

Even after facing protests from locals who clicked pictures of the mural which appeared at the end of a terrace of the seaside town's rundown part, council workers threw the freezer into a van.

On Wednesday, the local council however announced that it had returned the old appliance.

Thanet District Council, in a statement, said, "The freezer which council operatives removed from the Banksy installation in Margate has now been made safe. It has been returned to its original position at the site of the artwork today."

The council added that the freezer was removed citing "health and safety reasons".

The council further acknowledged that Banksy's mural raises an important issue of domestic abuse. It added that it has been in touch with the property's owner to understand what they intend to do to preserve it.

Banksy, whose true identity is still unconfirmed, shared three images of the work, under the title "Valentine's Day Mascara", on his Instagram account.

The freezer's removal prompted bemusement among bystanders. Resident Laura Holden said, "People were sort of like, 'Stop, stop, you know, this is a Banksy, right? And they (the workers) were like, 'Yeah, no, we've got permission to take everything away'. It felt like it was part of the piece, and perhaps Banksy intended that all along -- because we all know how hard it is to get Thanet District Council to come and collect our rubbish."

